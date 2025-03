The WVPE Photo of the Week is called “Into The Sunset”. It was taken by Elissa McFadden. It’s a photo of two Sandhill Cranes flying across the sunset sky above the Kankakee fish and wildlife area in Hanna, Indiana. If you want to submit a picture, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be chosen as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.