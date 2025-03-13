WVPE is a media sponsor for Art Attack 2025

WVPE is a media sponsor of ART Attack in Michigan’s Harbor Country, a celebration of art, April 25th, 26th and 27th. Eclectic and interactive exhibits, artist workshops, music, and food, taking place in seven communities with 42 participating businesses. Art lovers all over the area look forward to the final weekend of April when they have an opportunity to immerse themselves in a number of unique art-oriented events that take place throughout Harbor Country during the weekend. More details at michiganartattack.com