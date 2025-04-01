Vesper Chorale presents: To Sing Through The Storm

WVPE is a media sponsor for Vesper Chorale presenting To Sing Through The Storm on Saturday, April 26th, at the Kern Road Mennonite Church in South Bend. The Chorale will be joined by The Children’s Choir of Michiana, presenting a concert aiming to uplift, inspire, and encourage in challenging times. It features a mix of choral music by Beethoven, Britten, Bernstein, and others with two performances. Pay-What-You-Can Preview at 2:00 pm, Main Performance at 7:30 pm.

For tickets and more information click HERE.

To Sing Through The Storm is made possible in part by the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.