WVPE is a media sponsor for the 58th Annual Leeper Park Art Fair, Saturday, June 14th from 10 to 6 and Sunday, June 15th from 10 to 5. Located on picturesque Riverside Drive and Michigan St. in South Bend featuring over 80 fine artists from across the US. Also local food vendors and music. Parking and shuttle service from the Century Center is available. More information is available at leeperparkartfair.org