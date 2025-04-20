Al Kniola Celebrates 30 years as co-host of The Back Porch

Congratulations to Al Kniola for 30 years of great radio!

Al Kniola has co-hosted The Back Porch since April, 1995. A native of Michigan City, IN, he has been active in music since his high school days, playing in everything from rock bands to folk groups. He also spent eight years hosting a popular open stage in South Bend and has become an integral part of the region's acoustic music scene. He is a co-founder of The Music Village in downtown South Bend. Al travels several times per year to major music conferences around the nation and brings back new "discovery" material to help enrich the overall programming of The Back Porch. Al's "real job" for most of his career was as a professional manager in a regional health care system and then as an owner of a market research firm. He retired early back in 2009 and now describes himself as a happy "bum" who travels, cycles, kayaks, hikes and plays live music.

Celebrate with Al Kniola Tonight from 6-10 PM on 88.1 WVPE during The Back Porch.