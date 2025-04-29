WVPE is a media sponsor for American Theatre Guild announcing Ain’t Too Proud, The Life and Times of the Temptations, May 16 through the 18th at Morris Performing Arts Center. Following their journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is a story of brotherhood, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest that tells the story of the Temps. Set to the beat of the group’s well-known songs. Information available at AmericanTheatreGuild.com