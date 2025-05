WVPE is a media sponsor of the Elkhart Auto Fest, returning for 2025 with the “Year of the Pontiac” on Saturday, June 14th, from 9 to 3 at the Omega Center on Middlebury Street. Showing muscle cars, street rods, classic cars, restored, unrestored, trucks, and more. All types of collector cars are welcome. Just show up and show off; no pre-registration required. Food will be available, as well. More information is available at: Elkhart Auto Fest 2025