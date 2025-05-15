CALL TO MIND - Understanding and Research on Vital Mental Health Issues

PROGRAMS:

1. Beyond the Mirror: The Challenge of Eating Disorders - Airs May 17th, 2025

An estimated 29 million Americans will suffer from an eating disorder in their lifetime. These mental illnesses can be profoundly disruptive to a person’s life and psychological well-being. And high-risk eating behaviors can be deadly. Anorexia nervosa has one of the highest mortality rates of any psychiatric condition. Food-related disorders strike a wide range of people, but deep-rooted assumptions about who suffers from these diseases often complicate the road to recovery.

This special looks at eating disorders and the challenges of treatment. We hear firsthand from people who have experienced these illnesses and experts who treat them.

2. The Aging Mind - Airs May 24th, 2025

Studies show that one in four older adults lives with a mental illness, such as depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders. But many older people don’t get the help they need. And America’s aging population is expected to double by 2050. This program explores the unique mental health challenges of older adults, the models in place to care for them, therapeutic solutions, and improved treatment systems. We hear from mental health providers, direct care workers, and older Americans living with mental health issues.

3. Promise & Peril: Technology and Mental Health - Airs May 31st, 2025

Technology is ever-present in modern life, from remote work to communities on social media, from dating apps to telemedicine. We live with an ever-expanding array of online options and an ever-growing list of new questions about how healthy it is to spend so much time online with our devices. We'll hear from experts about how online communities, AI, influencers, and social media compromise one’s mental health. We also meet people whose well-being has been improved by new technologies.

4. Treating the Young Mind - Airs June 7th, 2025

The phrase “if only” is often used concerning a person’s mental health. If only we'd known they were hurting. If only they’d been diagnosed sooner. Roughly one in seven children ages of 3 through 17 has a diagnosed mental or behavioral health condition.

This special looks at how critical early intervention can be in caring for children’s mental health — and ways they are treated. We hear from experts about the safety of medicating kids and new advances in therapy.

5. Silent Battles: Mental Health & Military Service - Airs June 14th, 2025

Mental illness is the leading cause of hospitalization for America’s military service members. Anxiety conditions and post-traumatic stress disorders lead the list of diagnoses. This special explores the mental health needs of people serving in the military, and of veterans. We hear about how combat and noncombat military duty can affect mental health. And we explore the unique resources and support available to service members and veterans.

