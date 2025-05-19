© 2025 WVPE
The 37th Annual Elkhart Jazz Festival

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published May 19, 2025 at 2:57 PM EDT
WVPE is a media sponsor for the 37th annual Elkhart Jazz Festival. This year’s theme is The Sound of Legends. Headliners include Diana Krall, Yellowjackets, The Headhunters, Gunhild Carling with Truth in Jazz, and dozens of other jazz artists performing throughout the event. The Elkhart Jazz Festival runs from June 19th through June 22nd in downtown Elkhart. Day passes, weekend passes, and headliner tickets are available. More information is available at ElkhartJazzFestival.com
Elkhart Jazz FestivalElkhart Jazz FestElkhart, IndianaDowntown Elkhart