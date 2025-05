WVPE is a media sponsor for Martinis and Music at Goshen Theatre. Our next third Thursday event takes place on June 19th in the theater lobby from 5 to 7. Music will be performed by Riely O’Conner and Molly B. Moon with bartender Marianna Rodriguez from Pizzeria Venturi. Martinis and Music is open to all aged 21 and above. Martinis and Music is open to all aged 21 and above. More information is at Goshen Theater.