Why one family that relies on Medicaid has faith in President Trump

/ Felicia Harvelle of Richmond, Virginia, and her granddaughter Liberty. (Asma Khalid/Here & Now)

Families of infants and toddlers from around the country are in Washington, D.C. this week to tell lawmakers to protect Medicaid. The health insurance program that serves mostly low-income people and those with disabilities is facing potential cuts as House Republicans work to advance a tax bill for President Trump.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid talks with two caregivers about their experiences: Jaid Greene, a mother from Colorado, and Felicia Harvelle, a grandmother from Virginia. Then, we hear more context with Medicaid expert Adrianna McIntyre of Harvard University.

/ Jaid Greene of Denver, Colorado, and her baby. (Asma Khalid/Here & Now)

