/ The cover of "Tina: The Dog Who Changed The World" and author Niall Harbison. (Courtesy of Happy Doggo)

Niall Harbison traveled to Thailand for his mental health. While there, he started helping stray dogs he saw on the streets. It became his life’s mission to help stray dogs everywhere. He’s written a book about his experience, “Tina: The Dog Who Changed the World.”

/ Tina, one of the stray dogs Niall Harbison saved, when he first rescued her. (Courtesy of Happy Doggo)

By Niall Harbison

