Secretary Rubio pledges to 'aggressively' revoke visas from Chinese students

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Wednesday that the State Department “will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR international correspondent Emily Feng.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom