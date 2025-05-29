NPR's Tiny Desk Radio is coming to 88.1 WVPE and will air every Saturday at 6:00PM EST starting on July 5th. The popular online NPR program Tiny Desk Concerts has grown to an audience of 20 million weekly listeners on YouTube. WVPE will begin airing Tiny Desk Radio before our own Karl Smith brings "J:Cubed" Saturdays at 7:00. Karl, who also produces WVPE's 'The Sauce' and 'The Sauce: Live' says, "It's fantastic that we're continuing to give creators an opportunity to share their art. I look forward to following 'Tiny Desk Radio.'" For more go to: Tiny Desk Radio