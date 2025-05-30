© 2025 WVPE
Why Mexico is going to pick all its judges through elections

By Jeffrey Pierre,
Patrick JarenwattananonJuana Summers
Published May 30, 2025 at 5:04 PM EDT

On Sunday, Mexicans will elect around 2,600 judges — from local magistrates all the way to members of the Supreme Court as the first step in a constitutional overhaul.

