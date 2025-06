The WVPE photo of the week is called "I see You…You See Me” and was taken by Mary Margol. It’s a photo of a Gray Tree Frog in a rhubarb patch in Sawyer, Michigan. Mary explains that the frog, a Dryophytes versicolor, is capable of changing color and has changed from gray to green in the rhubarb patch. If you want to submit a picture, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be chosen as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.