'Wait Wait' for June 7. 2025: With Not My Job guest Jeff Gordon

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jeff Gordon and panelists Negin Farsad, Zach Zimmerman, and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Beltway Breakup; A New Reason To Avoid Salad; Bookin' It This Summer

Panel Questions

A Husband's Secret Revealed

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone who made millions of dollars in the news this week, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon answers questions about being a passenger

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon joins us to talk about driving his first race when he was five years old, what he talks to about with the pit crew, and the terror of teaching his kids to drive. Plus, he plays our game, "Leave the Driving to Us," three questions about passengers.

Panel Questions

Wild Summer; The Danny DeVito Test

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Picante Diet; Party Like A Fruit Fly; Nervous Lips

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, with all the competitive reading going on, what will be the hit book of the summer.

