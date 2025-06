WVPE is a media sponsor for Ruthmere Museums’ Ceramic Showcase, Saturday, July 12th, from 10 to 3, on the Ruthmere Quilt Garden Green in Elkhart. Browse through hand-made ceramic creations that are also available for purchase. New this year: coffee in the morning, a craft beer and wine tent in the afternoon, food from Ricky’s Taqueria and music from The Erly. Admission is free. More information is available at: https://www.ruthmere.org/Ceramic-Showcase