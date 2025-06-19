OBGYN on Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act
Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with Dr. Nisha Verma about a federal law that supersedes state abortion bans called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.
Verma is a board-certified and fellowship-trained obstetrician and gynecologist providing care in Georgia. She’s also a senior advisor for reproductive health policy and advocacy at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
