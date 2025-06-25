© 2025 WVPE
Elkhart’s 28th EnviroFest

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 25, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT
WVPE is a media sponsor for Elkhart’s 28th EnviroFest - Friday, August 8th, from 4 to 8 PM on Island Park in downtown Elkhart, presented by the Elkhart Environmental Center. EnviroFest is the region’s largest environmental festival featuring exhibits by environmental and sustainable businesses and organizations. Envirofest includes a silent auction, a kids’ area, food and beverages, live music, and more! The best part is it’s free. Visit elkhartenvirofest.com for more details.
EnvirofestElkhart, IndianaIsland ParkDowntown Elkhart