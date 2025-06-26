Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 6 PM on 88.1 WVPE

Resist or Retreat: In Search of Peace

On this episode of Peace Talks Radio, we hear the story about a couple who made the difficult decision to leave a place that was not safe, what it took to make it, and how they are settling into their new life. Alaina and her wife Jeannie lived in Tennessee for many years. But as the political climate has shifted, it became untenable for Alaina to exist as a trans woman there. In 2023, the couple made the difficult decision to uproot from their community and relocate to southern Vermont. They're an example of a national trend where liberals move to blue states and conservatives move to red ones, as the country grows increasingly polarized. But for someone like Alaina, whose healthcare and physical safety were on the line, it's not just a decision about politics; she feels like a refugee. More at: https://www.peacetalksradio.com/episode/resist-or-retreat

