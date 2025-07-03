The pause on tariffs is almost over. What could that mean for the economy?

The steep, sweeping tariffs that President Trump announced on April 2 — what he called “Liberation Day” — sent the markets tumbling. Days later, Trump paused those tariffs for 90 days. Next week, that pause is set to end. The administration has reached few trade deals, so it’s expected that most of those tariffs will take effect.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to MSNBC anchor and chief economics correspondent Ali Velshi about what’s to come and the possible economic impact on the country and on families.

