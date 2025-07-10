Copper prices have spiked in the U.S. What does that means for consumers and the economy?
The U.S. price premium surged past the global benchmark to hit record highs this week, in reaction to President Trump’s proposal to place a 50% tariff on copper imports.
The metal is a crucial component in a dizzying array of goods and infrastructure, from cutting-edge military equipment to the pots and pans Americans use to cook their meals. And the U.S. imports about half of the copper it uses annually.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with MSNBC host and chief economic correspondent Ali Velshi.
