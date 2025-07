/ Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Oval Office of the White House, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Billionaire Elon Musk is launching a new political party. He said he wants to break the duopoly that Republicans and Democrats have on American politics. A political strategist assesses Musk’s chance of success.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with No Labels chief strategist Ryan Clancy.

