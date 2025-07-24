Jazz artist James Moody would have been 100 this year

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. Jazz saxophonist, flautist and singer James Moody mostly led his own groups, but also performed with friend Dizzy Gillespie and his bands. Moody made an untold number of records during his 63 years of recording. But jazz historian Kevin Whitehead says he really excelled as a live performer. The centennial of James Moody's birth was in March. And now comes a new live album from his 80th birthday.

(SOUNDBITE OF JAMES MOODY, ET AL.'S "OW")

KEVIN WHITEHEAD, BYLINE: James Moody at New York's Blue Note the day he turned 80 in 2005. That club often stages guest star-studded celebrations like the one they threw for Moody. They'd done the same when he turned 70. Eightieth birthday well-wishers sitting in with the band include brass man Jon Faddis, Randy Brecker and Slide Hampton, clarinetist Paquito D'Rivera and pianist Cedar Walton. But we'll focus on the guest of honor. Early in his career, James Moody played by ear, which helped foster an independent streak. At 80, on Dizzy Gillespie's tune "Bebop," he kicks off his solo with a hooting declamatory figure, recalling John Coltrane or field hollering Texas tenor saxophonist Booker Ervin. Then Moody puts his own spin on that tradition.

(SOUNDBITE OF JAMES MOODY, ET AL.'S "BEBOP")

WHITEHEAD: In 1949, while living in Europe, James Moody recorded a take on "I'm In The Mood For Love," which brought him wider attention, especially after singer Eddie Jefferson set words to his solo and made it the song "Moody's Mood For Love." Bebop vocalist King Pleasure then made it a jazz hit. For a time, Moody hired Jefferson to sing it with his band before he started performing it himself, like, every night. The saxophonist's irrepressible good nature comes out in his rough and ready vocalizing.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MOODY'S MOOD FOR LOVE / THE TELEVISION RAP")

JAMES MOODY: (Singing) Such a funny thing, but every time you're near me, I never can behave. You give me a smile, and then I'm wrapped up in your magic. There's music all around me, crazy music, music that keeps calling me so very close to you, turns me your slave. Come and do to me anything you want to. Anything, baby, to let me get next to you, (scatting). Am I insane? Or do I really see heaven in your eyes, bright as stars that shine up above us in the clear blue skies?

WHITEHEAD: James Moody was born partially deaf, unable to hear high frequencies. Of his singing, he'd say, I don't have a lisp, it's just that I can't hear S's. Moody's flute work connects his saxophone and singing voice, combining saxistic finger facility with some of his vocal inflections and breathy tone. Here he is on "Cherokee," pushed by his regular rhythm trio - pianist David Hazeltine, drummer Adam Nussbaum and longtime Moody bassist Todd Coolman.

(SOUNDBITE OF JAMES MOODY, ET AL.'S "CHEROKEE - LIVE")

WHITEHEAD: This music's from James Moody's "80 Years Young: Live At The Blue Note, March 26, 2005" from Origin Records. Was a time when an album's CD version got the bonus tracks, but this set's download edition is a half hour longer than the one-hour compact disc. Download-only tracks include some evening highlights and a couple more guests. On "Every Day I Have The Blues," Moody trades off with friend and fellow scat singer Roberta Gambarini.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERY DAY I HAVE THE BLUES - LIVE")

MOODY: (Vocalizing).

ROBERTA GAMBARINI: (Vocalizing).

MOODY: (Vocalizing).

GAMBARINI: (Vocalizing).

WHITEHEAD: Those download bonus tracks also include Moody's take on Sonny Rollins' calypso, "St. Thomas." There, he really goes to town, putting his own stamp on a fellow tenor saxophonist's trademark tune. That takes self-confidence and the creativity to justify it. James Moody steams ahead like he could play it for half an hour.

(SOUNDBITE OF JAMES MOODY, ET AL.'S "ST. THOMAS - LIVE")

WHITEHEAD: James Moody kept recording in his 80s. There's a very good album from 2006 with pianist Hank Jones and a few players heard here. Moody died in 2010 at age 85. At various junctures, he grappled with racism, alcohol, drugs and depression and bounced back from all of that. James Moody is fondly remembered with an annual New Jersey jazz festival named in his honor.

(SOUNDBITE OF JAMES MOODY, ET AL.'S "DARBEN, THE REDD FOXX - LIVE")

MOSLEY: Jazz historian Kevin Whitehead is the author of "New Dutch Swing," "Why Jazz?" and "Play The Way You Feel." He reviewed "James Moody: 80 Years Young: Live At The Blue Note."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DARBEN, THE REDD FOXX - LIVE")

MOODY: The wonderful David Hazeltine. Piano.

