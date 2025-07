As President Trump heads to Europe today, he told reporters that the odds of a trade deal with the European Union are 50-50 and even less likely with Canada. This comes after a week of announcing new trade deals with Asia. And yet details about those deals remain scarce.

The Wall Street Journal’s Gavin Bade joins us to talk about Trump and trade.

