Some advice on picking the best weather apps

Rain or shine, count on social media to cast a dark cloud and complain about the accuracy of weather apps.

BREE LABREE: Apple, they're currently reporting that it is 83 degrees, and it feels like 88, with a high of 84, in Chicago, Illinois.

LABREE: This is a screenshot taken at the exact same time of AccuWeather. It is actually 92 degrees, and the real feel is 103 degrees.

MALCOLM CARTER: Apple, you told us the next time it was supposed to rain was supposed to be seven days from now, yet it rained today.

MEGAN JONES: Our weather apps are not accurate. That's really scary because what happens during a weather event? Yikes, yikes.

Cliff Mass teaches atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington and says the TikTokkers are right about the apps getting it wrong sometimes.

CLIFF MASS: Weather forecasting is not precise. So the fact they're not perfect and they don't agree with each other, that's to be expected.

INSKEEP: The weather services get forecasting data from many different sources, and some are better than others.

MASS: The National Weather Service, the global model used by the weather service, is inferior to the European Centre model. And that's not good.

INSKEEP: Mass says weather professionals do not rely on a single source of information, and you shouldn't either.

ERIC FLOEHR: We look at temperature and how different the high temperature and low temperature they forecasted was from what actually happened. We look at wind speeds and direction and how different they were from what actually happened. We look at precipitation. Did they say that it was going to rain and did it actually rain?

