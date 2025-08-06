Island of Blues 2025

WVPE is a media sponsor for the Island of Blues, Saturday, September 13th from 11 AM TO 9 PM on Island Park in Elkhart. The event presented by the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation features live music from five bands, including this year’s headlining act, Dustin Douglas and The Electric Gentlemen. Enjoy blues, bar-b-que, a beer garden, and more. Ole Harv of WVPE’s Blues Revue is the host. More information about Elkhart’s Island of Blues Saturday, September 13th, is available HERE and at https://elkhartindiana.org/government/parks/