WVPE announces program changes for Fall 2025

So far, WVPE has been spared the difficult choice many other public media organizations have faced when it comes to staffing reductions. However, we are taking some cost-saving measures to ensure that listener contributions go as far as possible in providing reliable programming.

1A - The most notable change for weekday listeners is that 1A will move from the main channel on 88.1 WVPE (HD1) to our HD2 channel, WVPE News2. This move will offer a considerable savings for programming costs on our main channel, as we receive a discounted rate for programming offered on our additional HD channels.

The good news is that 1A will still be live and is easily accessible on most platforms and you can still hear the Friday News Roundup and the "If You Can Keep It" series. You do not have to own an HD radio. If you listen on the WVPE app on your smartphone, listen via our website, or use a smart speaker (such as Alexa), you can access News2 by the press of a button (or a voice command). Of course, if you own an HD radio or if your vehicle is equipped with one, it's just a slight click to the right. Check our Ways To Listen page for more information.

The repeat broadcast of 1A on HD2 from 4-6 PM remains. Democracy Now! moves to noon weekdays on News2.

Weekdays

On Point 10 AM

On Point a one-hour call-in show with newsmakers, thinkers, journalists, artists, scientists and ordinary citizens contributing to the conversation.

Each hour opens with a news brief analyzing the day's biggest stories, followed by an in-depth conversation and callers' compelling personal reactions to news and important issues from WBUR in Boston.

Think 11 AM

Think is a national call-in radio program, hosted by acclaimed journalist Krys Boyd and produced by KERA (Dallas), an NPR member station. Each week, listeners across the country tune into the program to hear thought-provoking, in-depth conversations with newsmakers from across the globe.

Both On Point and Think will continue their evening broadcasts at 9 PM and 10 PM, respectively. Fresh Air remains at 2 PM Mondays through Thursdays, but will have a repeat broadcast at 8 PM. Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting moves to Friday at 8 PM. Q from the CBC slides down to 7 PM weeknights and also moves to 10 PM on News2. We only pay fees once for the main channel, so airing programs twice also helps us reduce costs.

More local news every weekend

In an effort to keep you better informed all week long, WVPE will broadcast ten local newscasts every Saturday and Sunday, at 8 and 9 AM and at 1, 5, and 6 PM.

Spotlighting artists in our community

Artists in Michiana deserves a better spotlight. That's why we are happy to announce that broadcasts of The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, The Sauce, and The Sauce Live will move to Saturdays at noon, just before The Blues Revue with Ole Harv.

Other weekend changes

The Moth Radio Hour moves to 11 AM on Saturday on the main channel. The New Yorker Radio Hour moves to noon on News2 and Travel with Rick Steves airs at 9 PM Saturday, also on HD2.

Sundays will look different on News2, as well, with the loss of To The Best of Our Knowledge. Wisconsin Public Radio announced earlier this summer that they were ceasing production of this and all of their nationally syndicated programs.

We have been looking for a place to add more special programming and have reserved Sunday noon for that slot.

NPR is offering a new program called Ye Gods with Scott Carter, which explores codes of religious, cultural and secular conduct. Among Carter's diverse celebrity guests are Martin Short, Bob Costas, Ken Burns, Patricia Heaton, Killer Mike, Sam Harris, Rabbi Sharon Brous, Larry Wilmore, Moon Zappa, Rainn Wilson, Yvonne Orji, Rabbi Steve Leder and Tim Gunn. The program airs Sundays at 1 PM on News2.

Unexpected Elements from the BBC airs at 7 PM Sundays on News2. The news you know, the science you don’t. Unexpected Elements looks beyond everyday narratives to discover a goldmine of scientific stories and connections from around the globe. From Afronauts, to why we argue, to a deep dive on animal lifespans: see the world in a new way.

Quirks and Quarks from CBC moves to 8 PM on News2.

No Small Endeavor with Lee Camp is an acclaimed series exploring what it means to live a good life. Camp is an award-winning teacher and Professor of Theology & Ethics at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. Following seminary (M.Div., Abilene Christian University), Lee completed a graduate degree in Moral Theology (Ph.D., University of Notre Dame). No Small Endeavor airs at 9 PM Sundays on News2.

These program changes take effect on September 1, 2025.