St. Joe County Public Library presents the Culturally Speaking Author Series
WVPE is a media sponsor for the St. Joe County Public Library and their
Culturally Speaking Author Series. The next event features Yvonne Castañeda,
author of Pork Belly Tacos with a Side of Anxiety, a memoir that explores eating
disorders, depression, and identity in the Latino community. As a certified life
coach and therapist, she brings a holistic approach to healing. October 1st from 6 to
8 pm in the main branch’s Community Learning Center. Find out more HERE