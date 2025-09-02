WVPE is a media sponsor for the fourth annual Elkhart Hispanic Heritage Festival

WVPE is a media sponsor for the Elkhart Sister Cities Association presenting the fourth annual Elkhart Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 27th, from noon to 10:30 pm at Central Plaza in downtown Elkhart. It’s a family-friendly celebration of Hispanic roots, flavors, and rhythms in the heart of Elkhart. The event will feature live performances, food trucks, children’s activities, a magic show, fireworks, and more. You can find more information about the Elkhart Hispanic Festival on September 27th in downtown Elkhart HERE