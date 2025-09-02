© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVPE is a media sponsor for the fourth annual Elkhart Hispanic Heritage Festival

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 2, 2025 at 1:09 PM EDT

WVPE is a media sponsor for the Elkhart Sister Cities Association presenting the fourth annual Elkhart Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 27th, from noon to 10:30 pm at Central Plaza in downtown Elkhart. It’s a family-friendly celebration of Hispanic roots, flavors, and rhythms in the heart of Elkhart. The event will feature live performances, food trucks, children’s activities, a magic show, fireworks, and more. You can find more information about the Elkhart Hispanic Festival on September 27th in downtown Elkhart HERE