© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Peacemaker': U Thant's son tells his story in new book

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT
Burmese diplomat and Secretary-General of the United Nations U Thant in his office, U.S., Nov. 19 1968. (Harry Benson/Daily Express/Getty Images)
/
Burmese diplomat and Secretary-General of the United Nations U Thant in his office, U.S., Nov. 19 1968. (Harry Benson/Daily Express/Getty Images)

In the early 1960s, U Thant, a practicing Buddhist from a remote town in Burma, became the first non-Western secretary-general of the United Nations. He was immediately faced with unfolding crises in Congo, Yemen, Cyprus, India, Pakistan and Cuba.

We talk with Thant’s grandson, historian Thant Myint-U, about how his grandfather’s diplomacy de-escalated conflicts, gave voice to the newly decolonized, and safeguarded the environment. His new book, “Peacemaker: U Thant and the Forgotten Quest for a Just World,” describes his grandfather’s journey to becoming the Cold War era’s preeminent ambassador of peace.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom