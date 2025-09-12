Consumer confidence drops as inflation goes up
Consumer confidence is dropping, according to a report from the University of Michigan, which is considered a key indicator of consumer sentiment. This latest data point comes after Thursday’s Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed annual inflation at its highest level since January.
Host Scott Tong goes behind the numbers with Bloomberg managing editor Mike Regan.
