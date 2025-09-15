© 2025 WVPE
Healthcare Headlines
Healthcare Headlines airs every Thursday at 7:45 AM and 5:45 PM on 88.1 WVPE

Healthcare Headlines: The importance of social connection for health aging

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 15, 2025 at 5:24 PM EDT

During Healthy Aging Awareness Month, Dr. Catherine Wolff, Beacon Medical Group Ireland Road South Bend, addresses an important health factor that’s often overlooked: social connection. Loneliness has become what experts call the “hidden epidemic” among older adults, with health consequences that can be comparable to smoking or obesity. It is largely preventable and treatable through interventions that often start with your physician. 
