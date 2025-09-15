Healthcare Headlines airs every Thursday at 7:45 AM and 5:45 PM on 88.1 WVPE
Healthcare Headlines: The importance of social connection for health aging
During Healthy Aging Awareness Month, Dr. Catherine Wolff, Beacon Medical Group Ireland Road South Bend, addresses an important health factor that’s often overlooked: social connection. Loneliness has become what experts call the “hidden epidemic” among older adults, with health consequences that can be comparable to smoking or obesity. It is largely preventable and treatable through interventions that often start with your physician.