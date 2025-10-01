Why one American veteran joined the Global Sumud Flotilla attempting to bring aid to Gaza
A fleet of more than 40 boats is approaching Gaza, where activists and doctors say they plan to deliver aid to Palestinians. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is on board.
So is American Greg Stoker, an Army Ranger veteran and journalist for MintPress News. Stoker talks with host Scott Tong about sailing across the Mediterranean toward Gaza.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
