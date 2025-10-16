Family of American teen detained in Israeli prison pleads for his release

/ Mohammed Ibrahim has been detained in Israel for eight months. (Courtesy of Zaher Ibrahim)

As part of the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas released all of the 20 remaining living Israeli hostages in its custody. In turn, Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinians from Israeli prisons. Still, more than 10,000 Palestinians remain in Israeli custody, and most are held without charges.

Among the imprisoned is 16-year-old American, Mohammed Ibrahim. His family has been tirelessly trying to secure his release since he was taken by Israeli soldiers eight months ago.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ibrahim’s uncle, Zeyad Kadur, about what the family has heard about Ibrahim’s condition in prison.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR