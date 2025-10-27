The government shutdown is financially crushing. Make these 4 calls to help ease the burden

Tuesday is day 27 of the government shutdown, and an estimated 1.4 million civilian federal employees are going without pay, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center. Roughly half are furloughed, and the others are considered essential and are working without remuneration.

Here & Now talks to Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary about four critical calls affected workers can make to help ease their financial burdens. She also talks about what not to say to people struggling financially during the shutdown.

Resources:

Find state unemployment offices here.

Find information on what lenders will do during the shutdown here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR