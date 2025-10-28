© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Healthcare Headlines
Healthcare Headlines airs every Thursday at 7:45 AM and 5:45 PM on 88.1 WVPE

Healthcare Headlines: The misuse of prescription drugs by teens

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 28, 2025 at 2:59 PM EDT

Prescription drug misuse among Michigan high school kids remains prevalent, with nearly 1 in 8 engaging in prescription misuse, according to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Misuse of prescription drugs among teens is linked to increased risk of physical violence, risky sexual behaviors and mental health challenges such as anxiety and suicide risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Prevention Specialist Callie Graham from the Berrien County Health Department talks about the risks of prescription drug misuse.
Tags
Healthcare HeadlinesfeaturesFeature