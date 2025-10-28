Vesper Chorale presents Brahms Requiem

WVPE is a media sponsor for Vesper Chorale, presenting Brahms Requiem at the Kern Road Mennonite Church on Sunday, November 23rd at 3 pm, with a pre-concert lecture at 2:30. The Vesper Chorale and Vesper Chamber Orchestra combine to present Brahm’s timeless masterpiece that offers solace and hope in the face of loss. Far from a traditional requiem, this work offers a comforting embrace – focusing not on the dead, but on the living who mourn. More information and tickets at: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/brahms-requiem