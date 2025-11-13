Healthcare Headlines airs every Thursday at 7:45 AM and 5:45 PM on 88.1 WVPE
Healthcare Headlines: National Family Caregivers Month
New AARP care giving data finds that 24% of adults in Indiana — approximately 1.2 million people — are family caregivers. They are providing largely unpaid and unsupported care to older parents, spouses, and other loved ones. The data can be found here. Jason Tomcsi is the Associate State Director for Communications. He discusses some of the changes AARP is advocating for to help family caregivers.