Healthcare Headlines
Healthcare Headlines airs every Thursday at 7:45 AM and 5:45 PM on 88.1 WVPE

Healthcare Headlines: National Family Caregivers Month

Published November 13, 2025 at 12:51 PM EST
Jason Tomsci

New AARP care giving data finds that 24% of adults in Indiana — approximately 1.2 million people — are family caregivers. They are providing largely unpaid and unsupported care to older parents, spouses, and other loved ones. The data can be found here. Jason Tomcsi is the Associate State Director for Communications. He discusses some of the changes AARP is advocating for to help family caregivers.

