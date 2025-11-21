Sunday Special: The Turducken

Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

Sit down for an hour-long family dinner with Terrestrials, Wow! in the World, and Circle Round as we dig into our very own Turducken: three stories stuffed deliciously inside of each other, just like the chicken, inside the duck, inside the turkey. Follow the story of a chicken who ran away and spent two months navigating the wilds of Germany to find her way back home. Meet researchers aboard a vessel listening for whale songs in the middle of the Arctic Ocean who heard something a little strange. Is that a duck in the Arctic? And let’s go back to the time of legend when Turkey couldn’t talk, and find out where “gobble gobble” came from.