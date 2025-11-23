J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday November 29 2025 at 7 p.m. This week: Brian Culbertson

Catch J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth & Hot!® with host Karl Smith, Saturday nights at 7 on 88.1 WVPE. This week, dive into the genre-defying world of Brian Culbertson, the multi-instrumentalist behind 29 albums and 40 Billboard No. 1 singles. From his 1994 breakout Long Night Out to his ambitious 2022 three-album journey The Trilogy—tracing passion, heartbreak, and renewal—Culbertson continues to expand his artistry

Don’t miss his latest release ‘Morning Light’ on J:Cubed, this Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE.

