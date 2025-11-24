Increasing number of pediatricians won't treat non-vaccinating families

It’s long been proven science that autism is not caused by vaccines. So it’s no surprise that the medical community responded with anger last week when the Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to alter its webpage, indicating, falsely, that the claim could be correct.

The change comes as a new measles outbreak spreads in Arizona and Utah, and the United States is on the brink of losing its status as a country that has eliminated measles, a designation it has had since the early 2000s.

As vaccine reluctance grows, pediatric offices around the country are not only speaking out in favor of vaccines, but many are also refusing to treat families who refuse to vaccinate their children.

Host Robin Young talks to Florida pediatrician Jaime Candelori, who says that while she tries to remain flexible, addressing families’ concerns, she will not treat fully unvaccinated children.

