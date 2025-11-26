© 2025 WVPE
Healthcare Headlines
Healthcare Headlines airs every Thursday at 7:45 AM and 5:45 PM on 88.1 WVPE

Healthcare Headlines: Loved ones with cognitive decline and the holidays

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 26, 2025 at 12:17 PM EST

Dr. Olivia Neese is the Chief Resident at Memorial Hospital Family Medicine.

Dr. Neese discusses ways to recognize changes in progressive diseases during the holidays. The holidays can reveal changes in loved ones with Alzheimer’s and other progressive diseases that families haven’t seen in months. Dr. Olivia Neese, Chief Resident at Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency, joins us to help families recognize concerning signs and know when medical attention is needed.
