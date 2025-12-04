© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The WVPE photo of the week is called "Winter Barn”

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 4, 2025 at 2:45 PM EST
Old Barn in Elkhart County
Neil Boston
Old Barn in Elkhart County

The WVPE photo of the week is called "Winter Barn” and was taken by Neil Boston. It’s a photo of an old weathered barn buried in the snow on CR 8 just east of the Six Span Bridge in Elkhart County. If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Send the largest photo file you have with information like who took it, where it was taken and any other details you feel you want to include about the photo. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.
Tags
FeaturefeaturesElkhart County