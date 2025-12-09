Night of Hanukkah on WVPE

Night of Hanukkah Programming on WVPE– Monday, Dec. 15, from 7-11 PM

7 PM - Hanukkah Lights 2025 (NPR)

This NPR favorite returns with new stories plus gems from the archive. Hosted by Murray Horwitz with a special tribute to our beloved Susan Stamberg.

8 PM – Candles Burning Brightly (APM)

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

9 PM - Chanukah Memories and Melodies (WQXR/PRX)

Six prominent artists share memories of Chanukah, and the music the holiday brings to mind. From soothing to surprising, from reverent to rowdy, their musical choices will inspire and delight you. With Broadway actress Tovah Feldshuh, social entrepreneur Aaron Dworkin, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, Sephardic music virtuoso Daphna Mor, conductor Eric Jacobsen, and Yiddish music maven Henry Sapoznik. Hosted by WQXR's Elliott Forrest.

10 PM - A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella (WFMT/PRX)

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.