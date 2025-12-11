© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Healthcare Headlines
Healthcare Headlines airs every Thursday at 7:45 AM and 5:45 PM on 88.1 WVPE

Healthcare Headlines: Food Safety Tips for Holiday Gatherings

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Shelli Harmon-Baker
Published December 11, 2025 at 12:02 PM EST

As everyone prepares for holiday gatherings, the Berrien County Health Department is offering food safety tips to help make sure the season is healthy and festive for everyone. Brian Murphy is the Environmental Health Supervisor and he offers tips and reminders about holiday food safety. By following a few simple steps, everyone can help prevent foodborne illness and keep the focus on food and family.
Tags
Healthcare HeadlinesfeaturesFeature
Shelli Harmon-Baker
Shelli has been with WVPE since 2021 and is the News Director and local host of All Things Considered. She has been working in radio longer than she cares to admit, but has been in local radio in the area for over 20 years. Shelli has worked in Charlotte, NC, Cincinnati, OH, Louisville, KY and Long Island, NY at both music and news stations. Michiana, however, is home. (She grew up in Coloma). Shelli is married to Mark and they live in happy chaos with four dogs and three noisy parakeets in Granger. When not working, she is probably in the middle of a Netflix binge, reading, or thinking of the next way to spoil her granddaughter.
See stories by Shelli Harmon-Baker