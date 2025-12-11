© 2025 WVPE
The WVPE photo of the week is called "Cardinal in Washington Hawthorn”

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 11, 2025 at 1:21 PM EST
Cardinal in Washington Hawthrone - eating berries
Roger Weaver
Cardinal in Washington Hawthrone tree - eating berries

The WVPE photo of the week is called "Cardinal in Washington Hawthorn” and was taken by Roger Weaver. It’s a photo of a vibrant cardinal perched in his Washington Hawthorn tree on the south side of Elkhart. Roger explains that they feed on the tree berries over several months until they are gone. If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Send the largest photo file you have with information like who took it, where it was taken and any other details you feel you want to include about the photo. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!
