The WVPE photo of the week is called "Yuletide Dusk” and was taken by Jeanne Bowen of Elkhart. It’s a photo of a colorful sunset on her home’s patio on Christmas evening. If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Send the largest photo file you have with information like who took it, where it was taken and any other details you feel you want to include about the photo. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week! Happy Holidays!