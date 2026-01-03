'Wait Wait' for January 3, 2026: Happy New Year! Published January 3, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST Facebook LinkedIn Email Listen • 46:51 David Jon / Getty ImagesPedro Pascal attends the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA WEST on August 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for HBO Max) This week, we anticipate good things for 2026 by reminding ourselves about all the fun we had in 2025, with special guests Pedro Pascal, Chris Perfetti, and Heather Gay Copyright 2026 NPR